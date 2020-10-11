Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals will face each other in match 27 of the Indian Premier League 2020. The clash will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on October 11, 2020 (Sunday). The two teams have been the best performers in IPL 2020 this season and are the top two teams. Meanwhile, fans searching for the live streaming details of MI vs DC IPL 2020 clash can scroll down below for details. MI vs DC, IPL 2020 Match 27 Preview: Toppers Mumbai Indians Clash with Delhi Capitals in Sunday Derby.

Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians currently occupy the top two spots in the IPL 2020 points table. The winner of this blockbuster clash will very much take a huge step towards play-off qualifications. The Shreyas Iyer-led side have won five of their opening six games while Rohit Sharma’s team have won four games until now. MI vs DC Preview: 7 Things You Need to Know About Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 27.

MI vs DC Live Telecast of IPL 2020 Match 26 on Star Sports TV Channels

Fans can live telecast the MI vs DC IPL 2020 match Star Sports channels. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster for Indian Premier League season 13. Fans can follow the Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals match live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Select and their HD counterparts with English commentary. The game will also be live on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 HD Hindi while fans can also catch the live action on select regional languages on Star Sports Network.

MI vs DC Live Streaming Online of IPL 2020 Match 26 on Disney+ Hotstar

The MI vs DC IPL 2020 match will also be live online. Disney+ Hotstar, the OTT of Star Network, will be live streaming the Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals clash online for fans in India. Fans, however, need to subscribe to Hotstar with a nominal subscription fee to catch the live-action. JIO and Airtel are also providing free Hotstar subscriptions on select plans.

