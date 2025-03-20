By Ujjwal Roy

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 20 (ANI): The Cricket Association of Bengal has approached BCCI following a request from Kolkata Police to reschedule the match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at Eden Gardens on April 6 due to heavy deployment across the city for Ram Navami.

President of Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) Snehasish Ganguly said that for the match on April 6 on Ram Navami, Kolkata Police has clearly said that they will not be able to provide security.

"They (Kolkata Police) have requested us to reschedule the match. We have requested BCCI but they have not replied whether the match will be rescheduled or shifted to a new location... Kolkata Police has requested the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) to reschedule the IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at Eden Gardens on April 6, citing heavy security deployment across the city for Ram Navami," Ganguly told ANI.

Meeraj Khalid, Kolkata Police's Joint CP (HQ), said that they have written to CAB to reschedule the match.

"We have requested to reschedule the match, but we have not received any response from them," he said.

Eden Gardens will mark both the commencement and the conclusion of the 18th season of the Indian Premier League 2025, by hosting the tournament opener between defending Champions Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru on March 22 and the final on May 25.

Eden Gardens, the home ground of KKR will also play host to Qualifier 2 on May 23. Notably, this is the first time in almost a decade, that the IPL will conclude at the iconic Eden Gardens, having done so previously in 2013 and 2015.

The other two playoff matches, Qualifier 1 and the Eliminator will be played in Hyderabad, home of 2024 runners-up Sunrisers Hyderabad, on May 20 and May 21, respectively.

IPL 2025 will consist of 74 matches spread over 65 days, including 12 double-headers. (ANI)

