Porvorim (Goa), Dec 29 (PTI) Karnataka looked set to secure a big first innings lead against Goa despite fighting half-centuries by three of the home team's batters on day three of their Elite Group C match here on Thursday.

At stumps, Goa were 321 for 8 with captain Darshan Mishal battling it out on 66 not out (134 balls, 9 fours, 1 six) after Karnataka piled up 603 for 7 declared.

Resuming at the overnight score of 45 for 1, Suyash S Prabhudesai (87, 165 balls, 12 fours) and Sumiran Amonkar (30) added 19 runs before the latter was dismissed by Shubang Hegde (2/79).

Prabhudesai was involved in a half-century stand with Snehal Kauthankar (21) before the latter fell to off-spinner K Gowtham (3/109).

After the dismissal of Prabhudesai and Kd Eknath (5), Siddhesh Lad (63) and skipper Darshan Mishal (66 batting, 134 balls, 9 fours, 1 six) dug in and put on 65 runs for the sixth wicket.

Mishal was battling it out at stumps with Lakshay Garg (20 not out) for company.

However, the efforts of the batters were not enough as Gowtham and the other Karnataka bowlers persevered to break through when the Goa batters appeared set to post a sizable stand.

At Thumba, hosts Kerala saw Chattisgarh fight back through its captain Harpreet Singh Bhatia as they looked to set a fighting target after having conceded a big first innings lead.

Bhatia's 152 (228 balls, 12 fours, 3 sixes) was the lone bright spot as the other batters failed to offer him support.

The experienced all-rounder Jalaj Saxena followed up his five-wicket haul in the first innings with an encore in the second to help Kerala seize the advantage.

Saxena's six-wicket effort in the second innings helped Kerala bowl out Chhattisgarh for 287 in 89.4 overs, a lead of 125 runs.

Brief scores: Karnataka 603 for 7 declared in 148.2 overs (Manish Pandey 208 not out, R Samarth 140, Vishal Onat 91, Mayank Agarwal 50, Darshan Misal 3/145) vs Goa 321 for 8 in 109 overs (Suyash Prabhudesai 87, Darshan Mishal 66 batting, Siddhesh Lad 63, K Gowtham 3/109).

At Thumba: Chhattisgarh 149 all out in 49.5 overs (Harpreet Singh Bhatia 40, Jalaj Saxena 5/48) and 287 all out in 89.4 overs (Harpreet Singh Bhatia 152 (228 balls, 12X4, 3X6), Amandeep Khare 30, Jalaj Saxena 6/75) vs Kerala 311 all out in 107.1 overs (Rohan Prem 77, Sachin Baby 77, Sumit Ruikar 3/37).

At Jamshedpur: Services 367 in 90 overs (Rajat Paliwal 76, M S Rathee 69, Rahul Singh Gahlaut 60, Sufiyan Alam 58, Anukul Roy 6/67) and 22 for 1 in 5 overs vs Jharkhand 551 for 8 declared in 142 overs (Saurabh Tiwary 165, Kumar Suraj 83, Kumar Deobrat 62, Shahbaz Nadeem 60 not out, Anukul Roy 57, Virat Singh 56, Arpit N Guleria 3/138).

