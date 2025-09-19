New Delhi [India], September 19 (ANI): Decorated spinner Anil Kumble has advocated for left-arm ball tweaker Kuldeep Yadav's inclusion in the Test fold, who brings along an 'X-factor' with him that takes India a step closer to scything 20 wickets.

Kuldeep, who firmly believes that rhythm is everything, sat out the entirety of India's tour of England earlier this year. It wasn't about his form or the lack of skill set that he offers; the team combination and the urge for batting depth left no room for him.

Also Read | SL vs BAN Asia Cup 2025, Dubai Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here's How Weather Will Behave for Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 20-Over Super Four Cricket Match at Dubai International Stadium.

Instead of sulking or brooding, the 30-year-old devised a pattern of training, analysing his game and identifying markers. There were certain moments throughout the 2-2 series draw when fans and former cricketers voiced their opinion about Kuldeep being the missing factor that could have changed the complexion of the game.

With Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar, offering batting expertise along with rolling their arms to cast spin magic, Kuldeep is often overlooked at the cost of adding more runs to the board. But Kumble sees Kuldeep as a necessary cog in India's bowling machinery.

Also Read | Is India vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 Live Telecast Available on DD Sports, DD Free Dish and Doordarshan National TV Channels?.

"I think Kuldeep Yadav should be a part of Test match cricket if you have to take 20 wickets. Yes, there is Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, and Axar Patel. But I think Kuldeep's X-factor is that it's not easy to pick him. And we have seen that," Kumble said on The Great Indian Cricket Show.

"I would like to see Kuldeep being the number one spinner as a listed spinner in the playing XI. And then whatever you want to do after that, all-rounders, fast bowlers and then you pick the rest of the players," Kumble added.

Recently, he opened up about how being snubbed during the England tour became a valuable learning lesson and helped him come up with new ideas to fine-tune his game.

"In England, obviously, looking at the conditions and the combination of the team, I did not get a place in the team. But obviously, it was a very good time for me to work on myself, to improve my fitness and to give more volume to bowling because it is very important," Kuldeep said while speaking to reporters on Thursday.

"I learned a lot. As a player, you learn a lot when you do not play. When the team reacts to situations, you can judge from the outside. You have a lot of ideas that you are in this situation, how you react and how you bowl. I got a lot of ideas from there," he added.

In the fast-paced T20I format, Kuldeep has maintained his economical stature and the knack for scything wickets with his hard-to-decode variations. He has claimed seven in two appearances at the ongoing Asia Cup, the second most in the tournament and has been vital to confirming India's ticket for the Super Four stage. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)