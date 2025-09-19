IND vs OMA Asia Cup 2025 DD Sports Live Streaming Online: The India national cricket team will take on the Oman national cricket team in their final Group A fixture at the Asia Cup 2025 tournament. The India vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 match will be held at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Friday, September 19. The Asia Cup 2025 match between India and Oman will begin at 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, if you are searching for IND vs OMA Asia Cup 2025 match DD sports live streaming details, scroll down below for more information. India Likely Playing XI for Asia Cup 2025 vs Oman: Check Predicted India 11 for IND vs OMA Match in Abu Dhabi.

The Suryakumar Yadav-led India have qualified for the Super Four Stage after securing two consecutive victories over the United Arab Emirates and Pakistan. India are the favourites to win the T20I edition of the Asia Cup, and there will be a big challenge for Oman to get something from the game, who is out of the Asia Cup 2025 tournament. ICC Mulling Action Against Pakistan For Violation Of Multiple Rules Prior To Their Asia Cup 2025 Match Against UAE: Report.

Is IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Live Telecast Available on DD National or DD Sports on DD Free Dish?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast and digital partner of the Asia Cup 2025 in India, providing viewing options for matches across cable TV and DTH platforms, including Airtel Digital TV, Tata Play, and Dish TV, as well as on OTT platforms Sony LIV and FanCode. The India vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 live telecast will also be available on DD Sports for DD Free Dish users. The Asia Cup 2025 final will also be available on the DD Sports channel for DD Free Dish users. It must be noted that only India-specific Asia Cup 2025 matches will have viewing options on DD Sports.

