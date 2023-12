Johannesburg [South Africa], December 15 (ANI): A five-wicket haul by birthday boy Kuldeep Yadav and record-equalling fourth T20I ton by Suryakumar Yadav helped India secure a 106-run win over South Africa in the third and final T20I at Johannesburg on Wednesday.

India has ended the series level at 1-1. The first match was called off due to rain.

In the defence of 202 runs, India was off to a fine start as Mukesh Kumar removed Matthew Breetske for just 4. SA was 4/1 in 1.3 overs.

Skipper Aiden Markram and Reeza Hendricks tried to rebuild but Hendricks was run out by Mohammed Siraj for eight runs. SA was 23/2 in 3.2 overs.

Team India kept delivering heavy blows, with Arshdeep removing Heinrich Klaasen (5) after being caught by Rinku Singh at the leg side and skipper Markram for 25 off 14 balls, with three fours and two sixes. Yashasvi Jaiswal took the top edge by Markram, reducing Proteas to 42/4 in 6.1 overs.

Spinners continued to dominate Proteas as Kuldeep clean bowled Donovan Ferreira (12) and Jadeja removed Andile Phehlukwayo for a duck. SA sunk to 82/6 in 11 overs.

Kuldeep destroyed the Proteas lower-order and also got the wicket of David Miller (35 in 25 balls with two fours and two sixes). Proteas were bundled out for 95 in 13.5 overs.

Kuldeep (5/17) was the leading bowler for India. Jadeja took two wickets while Arshdeep and Mukesh got one each.

Earlier, a record-equalling fourth T20I century by Suryakumar Yadav and a century stand with Yashasvi Jaiswal helped India pile up 201/7 in 20 overs in the third and final T20I of the three-match series against South Africa at Johannesburg on Thursday.

Putting India to bat first, South Africa made debutant Nadre Burger deliver the first over and he was smashed for three fours by Shubman Gill.

In the next over, Markram was launched for two fours and a six by Yashasvi Jaiswal. With India at 29/0 in two overs, it seemed that they were setting up for something big.

But in the next over, Keshav Maharaj's spin pushed India to the backfoot, removing Gill for 12, continuing his disappointing run in the shortest format. On the next ball, Tilak Varma was also dismissed for a golden duck. India was 29/2 in 2.2 overs.

However, runs kept flowing for India as Yashasvi joined forces with skipper Suryakumar Yadav and they continued hitting fours and sixes with the same positive intent.

India brought up its 50-run in 4.4 overs with the help of a massive six from Surya.

At the end of the powerplay, India was 62/2, with Jaiswal (28*) and Suryakumar (19*) unbeaten.The duo brought up their 50-run stand in just 35 balls.

India was 87/2 in 10 overs, with Jaiswal (46*) and Suryakumar (26*) unbeaten.

After the halfway mark, Suryakumar went on a six-hitting spree, Jaiswal in meanwhile reached his third T20I fifty in just 34 balls.

Andile Phehlukwayo was at the receiving end of some brutal hitting from Suryakumar as he was smashed for three sixes and a four in the 13th over. Suryakumar reached his 18th T20I fifty in 32 balls.The duo also brought up their 100-run partnership in just 63 balls.

Shamsi's spin once again yielded a breakthrough, removing Jaiswal for 60 off 41 balls, with six fours and three sixes. With this stand of 112 runs over, India was at 141/3 in 14 overs.

The Indian skipper was joined by Rinku Singh. Unfazed by the end of the partnership, Suryakumar chose Burger as his next victim, smashing him for four, six and four. India reached the 150-run mark in 15.2 overs.

After some heavy beating, Burger got the wicket of Rinku for 14. India was 188/4 in 18.3 overs.

Suryakumar reached his fourth T20I century in just 55 balls, with seven fours and eight sixes. But he was dismissed by Lizaad Williams on the next ball, with Matthew Breetzke taking the catch near the boundary. India was 194/5 in 19.2 overs.

In the final over, Ravindra Jadeja (4) and Jitesh Sharma (4) were dismissed. India finished at 201/7 in 20 overs.

Keshav (2/26) and Lizaad (2/46) were the pick of the bowlers for SA. Burger and Shamsi took a wicket each. (ANI)

