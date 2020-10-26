Sharjah, Oct 26 (PTI) Kings XI Punjab won the toss and elected to field against Kolkata Knight Riders in an IPL match here on Monday.

Both teams went with the same side that played in the last game which means no Mayank Agarwal for KXIP and Andre Russell misses out for KKR.

The Teams:

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (c/w), Mandeep Singh, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Murugan Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Eoin Morgan (c), Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik (w), Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Lockie Ferguson, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy.

