Kolkata Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab will face each other in match 46 of the Indian Premier League 2020. The clash will be played at the Sharjah International Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on October 26, 2020 (Monday). Both teams are likely to be fighting for the last playoff place and a win in this match will aid them in achieving that objective. Meanwhile, KXIP skipper KL Rahul has won the toss and elected to bowl first. Both teams are unchanged from their last fixture. KKR vs KXIP IPL 2020 Live Cricket Streaming: Watch Free Telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab.

Kolkata Knight Riders currently occupy the fourth place in the points table, but anything else than a victory in this match will see them being replaced by Kings XI Punjab. The KL Rahul-led side on a four-game winning run and would look to continue that but will face a tough test against Eoin Morgan’s team, who got back to winning ways last time around. KKR vs KXIP Preview: 7 Things You Need to Know About Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 46.

KKR vs KXIP Playing XI

Kolkata Knight Riders Playing XI: Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik(w), Eoin Morgan(c), Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Lockie Ferguson, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy

Kings XI Punjab Playing XI: KL Rahul (c, wk), Mandeep Singh, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, M Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh.

The pitch in Sharjah is turning in bowlers favour in recent games, being far from a batting paradise it once was. 160-170 runs has been a decent score at this ground in the past few matches. Dew factor will also play a crucial role in the second innings of the game.

The two teams have met each other 26 times and Kolkata Knight Riders have the upper hand in the head-to-head record. KKR have won the fixture 18 times compared to KXIP’s eight wins. When the two teams met earlier this season, the two-time champions won a nail-biting encounter by two runs.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 26, 2020 07:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).