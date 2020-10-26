After a high-voltage clash against Chennai Super Kings in Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) players chilled out in a fun pool session. RCB’s official Twitter account shared a video in which Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Parthiv Patel can be seen enjoying a gala time while playing volleyball in the pool. Danish Sait, who’s popularly known as Mr Nags, also conducted some fun activities in which several RCB players were racing in the pool. Well, it’s quite evident that the RCB players are in a great frame of mind and will like to clinch their maiden title. Virat Kohli Reacts After Loss to Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2020.

“Relaxing and soaking in the last bit of summer evenings after some intense matches in Dubai,” RCB captioned the video. Coming to the RCB’s clash against CSK, the MS Dhoni-led side put up a better show and registered an eight-wicket victory. However, Skipper Kohli wasn’t too discouraged by the loss as he opined that RCB are playing “really good cricket” and not all results will go in their favour. Although the team management must be looking to rectify the mistakes, the players relaxed themselves out after a tough day at the office. RCB vs CSK Highlights Dream11 IPL 2020.

Watch Video:

Visit Dubai x RCB Relaxing and soaking in the last bit of summer evenings after some intense matches in Dubai. #PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #VisitDubai pic.twitter.com/UHJC7cZ4T5 — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) October 26, 2020

Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are currently placed third in the team standings with seven victories from 11 games. Although only one win from their remaining three group-stage encounters should be enough for RCB to secure a playoff berth, they will be aiming to finish among top two teams. They’ll next take the field against defending champions Mumbai Indians at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on October 28.

