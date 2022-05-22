Paris [France], May 22 (ANI): Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday announced that Kylian Mbappe has signed a three-year contract extension with the Ligue 1 club.

The France international striker has put pen to paper on a new deal with the Parisians until June 30, 2025.

Kylian Mbappe in a statement said: "I would like to announce that I have chosen to extend my contract at Paris Saint-Germain, and of course I am delighted. I am convinced that here I can continue to grow at a club that provides everything necessary to perform at the highest level."

"I am also delighted to continue to play in France, the country where I was born, where I have grown up and where I have made my name," he added.

Joining Paris Saint-Germain in 2017 from AS Monaco, the striker from the Paris suburb of Bondy (Seine-Saint-Denis) has already made his name in the Club's history books, becoming the second-best scorer of all time with 168 goals and 87 assists in 216 games in all competitions.

The 23-year-old attacker has helped the club to a trophy-laden golden era, winning four Ligue 1 titles (2018, 2019, 2020, 2022), three Coupes de France (2018, 2020, 2021), two Coupes de la Ligue (2018, 2020) and two Trophees de Champions (2019, 2020).

On the international stage, Kylian Mbappe reached the Champions League Final in 2020 for the first time in his career, two years after helping the France national team to success at the 2018 World Cup.

On an individual level, Kylian won the last three Ligue 1 player of the league awards and finished top scorer in the last three seasons. At the end of the current 2021-2022 season he may become the first player to win both the top scorer and assists record in Ligue 1. (ANI)

