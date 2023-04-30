Singapore, Apr 30 (PTI) Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri played a bogey-free 4-under 67 that saw him move up and finish at tied 19th at the Liv Singapore golf tournament here on Sunday.

Lahiri, who shot 1-under 70 and 4-under 67 on the first two days, was 9-under for the week, as the in-form American Talor Gooch won the inaugural LIV Singapore golf tournament.

Gooch, who won his second Liv event, beat Spain's Sergio Garcia in a playoff at the Sentosa Golf Club.

The world No.59 also became the golf league's first back-to-back tournament winner, after clinching the LIV Golf Adelaide event last weekend. His two individual wins have fetched him USD 8 million in the league where every event is played over 54 holes with a 48-man field.

Gooch, who was the overnight leader with 2017 Masters champion Garcia, fired a four-under-par 67 to finish on 17-under 196 with Garcia after three rounds.

Four-time Major winner Brooks Koepka also had a share of the lead early on Sunday, but he settled for third on 197.

Both Gooch and Garcia birdied the final hole at the Serapong course to force the playoff, and Gooch putted for another birdie on the 18th hole in the playoff as Garcia missed his birdie chip.

Gooch's win also carried his team Range Goats to the team title.

