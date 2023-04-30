In a thrilling encounter, Punjab Kings breached the fortress of Chepauk to clinch a scintillating victory over Chennai Super Kings. With this defeat CSK have now suffered two consecutive defeats and will now have concerns to slip away from the hustle for the top two spots. A very morale boosting win for PBKS as they now have registered their fifth win of the season and breathing on the shoulders of CSK. It was a game with lots of ebbs and flows but PBKS could hold on to their nerves a confidence and get over the finishing line. Was Jitesh Sharma Out or Not Out? Twitterati Divided Over Third Umpire's Decision After Shaik Rasheed Takes Stunning Catch Close to the Boundary Line During CSK vs PBKS IPL 2023 Match.

In a wicket that looked dry and it being a day game, CSK opted to bat first. Like every other day, Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad gave them a strong start in the powerplay which was carried forward by Shivam Dube. Conway was brilliant and scored a 92* providing his team with a fundamental score to build on. MS Dhoni came in the last over and looked in great touch as he finished the innings with two sixes.

Coming out to chase a big total of 201, which is a mammoth total at Chepauk, PBKS made their intent clear with Prabhsimran Singh attacking straightaway. The innings lost a bit of steam in the middle when he got out and PBKS lost a few wickets. But Liam Livingstone and Sam Curran turned things around attacking Ravindra Jadeja and Tushar Deshpande and later Sikandar Raza held on his nerves to break away from a brilliant last over from Matheesha Pathirana and sealed the victory for Punjab.

CSK vs PBKS Stat Highlights

# Devon Conway reaches 5000 T20 runs.

# He becomes third fastest player to achieve the feat. (144 Matches)

# CSK now has most 200 plus totals in IPL (27).

# Devon Conway now has best batting average in Men’s T20 cricket after scoring minimum 5000 runs (44.41)

# Second highest total for PBKS in Powerplay in IPL 2023. (62/1)

# PBKS now has most 200+ chases in IPL (5).

# Punjab Kings chased down the highest successful total against CSK at Chepauk (201)

#Sikandar Raza first Zimbabwe player to hit winning runs in IPL.

#Shikhar Dhawan reaches 6500 runs in IPL.

# He becomes only the second player to achieve the feat. MS Dhoni Hits Back-to-Back Sixes in CSK vs PBKS IPL 2023 Match, Chepauk Crowd Goes Berserk! (Watch Video).

A game that had brilliant batting from both teams, some excellent fielding efforts, some top bowling and some game changing moments saw Punjab Kings successfully come out on the winning side. CSK will be disappointed having the game at their grip at point of time and they have to look to close down moments in the future. For PBKS it was a valiant effort and they will just look to build on the momentum.

