La Quinta (US), Jan 24 (PTI) Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri carded a bogey-filled 3-over 75 in the final round to finish a disappointing T-66 at the American Express Championship here.

Lahiri totalled 5-under 283 for four days, while Indian American Sahith Theegala, who rose to T-11 on day 3 finished T-33 after a final round of 75.

Hudson Swafford, 34, came from behind to claim his third career PGA TOUR victory and second at The American Express. This title came five years and one day after his 2017 success.

Swafford carded 8-under 64 as rookies Lee Hodges and Paul Barjon, who were 1-2 after 54 holes fell off. Yet at T-3, it was a career-best finish for Hodges. Tom Hoge finished runner-up for the second time.

Lahir, who opened the week with 69-67, shot an even par 72 in the third round. In the final round, starting on 10th, he double bogeyed 10th, bogeyed 11th, bogeyed 15th and double bogeyed 17th to be six-over after eight holes.

A birdie on 18th stopped the collapse and he had three birdies on his second nine against one bogey on first for 75.

Lahiri will now play the Farmer's Insurance Open next week.

Reigning FedExCup Champion Patrick Cantlay finished ninth and defending champion Si Woo Kim finished T-11, his fifth top-25 finish in the 2021-22 season.

World no. 1 and 2018 American Express champion Jon Rahm closed with a 1-under 71 to finish T-14.

Korea's Sungjae Im closed with a 66 to finish T-11, his third successive top-12 finish at the tournament.

Swafford entered the final round trailing by three strokes and closed with an 8-under 64 in the final round for a two-stroke victory at 23-under 265. He made two putts over 45 feet this week, both on the Stadium Course.

Patton Kizzire (T22) aced the par-3 4th (175 yards, 7-iron) for his third career ace on TOUR. He had two in 2019 at the Sentry Tournament of Champions and The RSM Classic.

