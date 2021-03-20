Palm Beach, Mar 20 (PTI) Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri holed two birdies on the 16th and 18th, but it was not enough to hang around for weekend action as he missed the cut at Honda Classic by a shot.

Lahiri, who shot two-over 72 in the first round, added even par 70, which had five birdies in a roller-coaster second round.

He was one-over for the front nine and one-under for the back stretch. Suffering an early double bogey after starting from the tenth on first day, Lahiri missed two putts inside five feet on the second and that extracted a heavy price.

The cut fell at one-over 141 and Lahiri was one shot outside that.

Aaron Wise added a second straight six-under 64 to take a three-stroke lead into the weekend. His 12-under 128 total is the lowest 36-hole score at PGA National since the tournament moved here 15 years ago.

Wise had a pair of eagles and it included a 45-footer for eagle at the par-5 third. His other one was on 18, where he landed his second shot to just over three feet.

Brandon Hagy (62) and first-round leader Matt Jones (70) were tied for second.

Hagy, who got into the tournament late as the next-to-last alternate just about managed to catch a flight to get it. He opened with a 69 and then shot 62.

His better-known brother, Brooks may not be here, but Chase Koepka (T31/-2) birdied all three ‘Bear Trap' holes in a single round.

Among some big names, Shane Lowry (67-66) was Tied-5th and Adam Scott (69-67) was T-16. Phil Mickelson made the cut with 71-68. Some well-known names missing the cut included Russell Knox, Jim Furyk, Ian Poulter and Lee Westwood.

The leading Asian was Sungjae Im (68-68) in T-16 and others making the cut were C.T. Pan (67-72, T-46), Satoshi Kodaira (70-71, T58) and Kiradech Aphibarnrat (70-71, T58).

