Colombo [Sri Lanka], December 18 (ANI): Jaffna Kings beat Galle Gladiators by 16 runs at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, on Sunday, in the ongoing Lanka Premier League 2022.

Batting first, Jaffna Kings posted a competitive total of 170 for losing 8 wickets.

Chasing down the target, for Galle Gladiators, Thanuka Dabare and Captain Kusal Mendis opened the innings. Galle Gladiators did not get the start they wanted as they were 3/29 from 5 overs.

Captain Kusal Mendis made a blistering 58 runs from 45 balls, which included 7 boundaries and 1 six. Nuwanidu Fernando and Iftikhar Ahmed contributed with 22 and 23 runs respectively, but the team fell short off the target by 16 runs.

For Jaffna Kings, Binura Fernando was the pick of the bowlers as he scalped 3/20 from his allotted 4 overs. James Fuller and Vijayakanth Viyaskanth took 2 wickets each, while Maheesh Theekshana took 1/18.

Earlier, after winning the toss, Jaffna Kings elected to bat first. For Jaffna Kings, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (23) and Avishka Fernando (18) opened the innings. The team got off to a flying start as both the openers found boundaries early in the innings.

Afif Hossain was the highest scorer for the Jaffna Kings with 54 runs from 35 balls. His innings was laced with 5 boundaries and 1 six. Captain Thisara Perera contributed with 26 from 13 balls, which included 4 boundaries.

For Galle Gladiators, Wahab Riaz was the pick of the bowlers as he took 3/37 from his allotted 4 overs. Meanwhile, Nuwan Thushara took 2/31 from his 2 overs. Nuwan Pradeep took 1/32 from 3 overs.

Afif won the 'Man of the Match' award for his half-century. (ANI)

