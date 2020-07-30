Kuala Lumpur, Jul 30 (AP) The Asian soccer confederation banned Laos national team player Thipphonexay Inthavongsa on Thursday for life for match-fixing.

The AFC said Inthavongsa was found guilty of conspiring to manipulate the result of an international match between the Hong Kong and Laos on Oct. 5, 2017.

No other details of the ban or the match involved were released. The AFC said the Lao soccer federation had been informed of the decision, and said it will request FIFA to extend the ban worldwide. (AP)

