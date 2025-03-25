Gurugram, Mar 25 (PTI) Pablo Larrazabal of Spain on Tuesday edged out India's Shiv Kapur in a unique Hero Shot competition ahead of the Hero Indian Open here.

Eight players battled it out in a special competition which was a test of skills and distance control.

Apart from the winner Larrazabal and runner-up Kapur, the other competitors were Dr Pawan Munjal, Executive Chairman Hero MotoCorp; defending champion Keita Nakajima; 2024 runner-up Veer Ahlawat; the 2023 winner Marcel Siem; Daniel Hillier and Rafa Cabrera-Bello.

The final in which Larrazabal and Kapur made the grade, required the players to display a combination of three skills where players were awarded for distance control.

Players were to inform the distance they would hit with the Driver, a 5-iron and the Pitching Wedge.

Each player got three shots with each club as Larrazabal edged out Kapur to emerge winner.

The total prize money was USD 10,000 with the winner picking up USD 4,000 and the runner-up USD 2,000.

Top players will engage in the Hero Pro-Am ahead of the main event starting on Thursday with 138 players vying for a purse of USD 2.25 million.

