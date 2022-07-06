New Delhi, Jul 6 (PTI) Tejaswin Shankar heaved a sigh of relief on Wednesday after the high jumper was included in the Indian athletics team for the upcoming Commonwealth Games, but said the last few weeks have been a "sleepless roller coaster".

Shankar was not named in the original 36-member Indian athletics team for the July 28 to August 8 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. He filed a petition at the Delhi High Court challenging the decision of the Athletics Federation of India (AFI).

On Wednesday, the AFI told the Delhi HC that it will include Shankar, a national record holder, in the Indian contingent.

Justice Yashwant Varma directed the AFI to forthwith transmit his name to the Indian Olympics Association (IOA) for further action.

"Last 3 weeks have been a sleepless roller coaster & to finally get an opportunity to rep India at #CWG2022 is nothing short of a blessing. I have received lots of love but my heart goes out to mates who were equally deserving & missed," tweeted Shankar, who is based in the USA.

The AFI lawyer informed the court that there was a vacancy as one of the athletes -- Arokia Rajiv -- who was part of the Indian team for the relay event was disqualified and Shankar's name "shall now be forwarded" in his place.

"We have requested the Indian Olympic Association to replace Arokia Rajiv, who withdrew from the National Inter-State Athletics Championships due to illness, with Tejaswin Shankar," AFI President Adille Sumariwalla said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Rajiv said he is yet to be informed by the AFI about his exclusion from the CWG team.

"I don't know about it," he told PTI when told about the development.

On Monday, Rajiv took part in a trial called by the AFI in Thiruvananthapuram for the selection of the Indian 4x400m relay team for the July 15-24 World Athletics Championships in Eugene, USA.

He clocked 47.89 seconds, well below his personal and season's best. The AFI selectors were not impressed but he was given another trial on Friday at the NIS Patiala. But he had informed the AFI that he will not take part in that trial.

"I could not run in Kazakhstan (Qosanov Memorial on June 25-26) because of two-day travel and fever. I wanted to have the trial after a few days as I was not fully fit after the illness, but AFI officials said I have to do it now," Rajiv said.

"So, I have told AFI that I am not running the trial race at Patiala. I was thinking of the CWG."

