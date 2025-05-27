Adelaide [Australia], May 27 (ANI): South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt will continue her journey with the Adelaide Strikers in the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL), having been signed as their pre-draft pick on a new two-year contract, as per ESPNcricinfo.

Wolvaardt has been a consistent performer for the Strikers across five seasons, amassing 1,726 runs in 71 matches at an average of 27.83 and a strike rate of 110.92.

The Strikers, who were eyeing a third consecutive title last season, endured a tough campaign with just three wins from 10 games, finishing seventh on the table.

"The club has become a second home to me, and I've made so many incredible memories here, especially our back-to-back championship wins," Wolvaardt said, as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

"While last season didn't go as we hoped, I'm incredibly excited about the future and determined to help bring more success to the Strikers and our amazing fans. I can't wait to get back to Adelaide with the team," she added.

Strikers head coach Luke Williams expressed his delight at retaining the star batter, saying, " Laura is a world-class player and a vital part of the Strikers family, so we are ecstatic to have her sign on for two more years," as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

"Her skill with the bat, combined with her leadership and experience, is invaluable. She has consistently performed under pressure and played a huge role in our previous championship successes. We know she will be a key pillar for us," he added.

The overseas player draft for both the WBBL and BBL is scheduled for June 19. Each club is permitted to secure one pre-signing ahead of the draft, with the Melbourne Renegades now the only WBBL side yet to announce theirs. (ANI)

