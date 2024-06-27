New Delhi [India], June 26 (ANI): England and Leicestershire cricketer Louis Kimber achieved an elusive feat on Wednesday as he slammed the fastest double-century in the history of the County Championship.

The wicketkeeper-batter Louis Kimber played a 243-run knock from 127 balls at a strike rate of 191.34 in Leicestershire's second inning against Sussex. However, Kimber's stupendous knock went in vain after Leicestershire suffered an 18-run defeat against Sussex at County Ground in Hove.

Kimber's knock came to an end in the 81st over after Nathan McAndrew removed the 27-year-old from the crease.

The 27-year-old took just 100 balls to complete his double ton against Sussex on Wednesday.

Apart from setting the record for the fastest double-century in the history of the Couty Championship, Kimber also hit the second-fastest double-ton in fastest-class cricket.

Kimber was in his top form in the match against Sussex. The wicketkeeper-batter slammed 43 runs against Ollie Robinson in a single over.

There were nine balls in a single over after Robinson overstepped three times and Kimber made no mistake to take the advantage. Kimber smashed two sixes and six fours in the first eight balls against Robinson and took a single in the final delivery. The carnage took place in the 59th over of the second inning.

After hammering 43 runs against Robinson, Kimber was short of 50 runs to complete his double-ton. However, the wicketkeeper-batter bagged 50 runs in the next 19 deliveries and completed his double century in the second inning.

Sussex and England pacer Ollie Robinson made an unwanted for most runs scored in a single over in the Championship.

Earlier, Lancashire's Andrew Flintoff scored 38 runs off Surrey's Alex Tudor in 1998. Earlier this month, Surrey's Dan Lawrence smashed 38 runs off Worcestershire's Shoaib Bashir. (ANI)

