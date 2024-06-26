India and England clash in what is expected to be nothing short of an absolute blockbuster, in the second semifinal of ICC T20 World Cup 2024. India are one of two undefeated teams in the competition so far and will aim at going all the way this time. England on the other hand, have stuttered a couple of times but bounced back remarkably strong to make the last four. England had comprehensively beaten India in the 2022 T20 World Cup semifinal in Adelaide. Will they do it again, or will India knock out the defending champions and make it to the finals for the first time since 2014? IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-Final Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About India vs England Men’s T20WC Cricket Match in Guyana.

IND vs ENG Head-to-Head (23)

India-12

England-11

IND vs ENG Match Time

The India vs England ICC T20 World Cup 2024 semifinal match starts at 8:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time), which is 10:30 am local time. The toss will take place half-an-hour before the match, i.e at 7:30 pm IST.

IND vs ENG Match Venue

The India vs England ICC T20 World Cup 2024 semifinal will be played at the Providence Stadium in Georgetown, Guyana.

IND vs ENG Live Broadcast on Television in India

The India vs England match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network. Fans looking for viewing options in India can watch this match live on the Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Telugu TV channels.

IND vs ENG Live Streaming in India

The India vs England live streaming online will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. It is free for mobile users and a subscription would be needed for fans wanting to watch IND vs ENG live streaming online on laptops or other devices, on the Disney+ Hotstar website.

Squads:

India National Cricket Team: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj. Reserves: Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Avesh Khan

England National Cricket Team: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonathan Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, Mark Wood

