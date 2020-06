Panaji, Jun 25 (PTI) Indian Super League franchise FC Goa on Thursday extended midfielder Lenny Rodrigues's contract by two years.

Also Read | Southampton vs Arsenal, EPL 2019-20: Check Out Predicted Line-Ups for SOU vs ARS at St Mary's Stadium.

The deal will see Lenny remain with the club till the summer of 2022.

"The last two seasons have been amazing for me. We won a lot of games. We won the Super Cup and the ISL League Winners Shield. We all want to build on that," Lenny said in a statement issued by the club.

Also Read | Ravi Shastri Gives Yuvraj Singh Taste of His Own Medicine With Hilarious 'Senior-Junior' Dig Over 1983 World Cup Win Tweet.

"I am already excited for the next season. It's a new chapter and we get to play in the AFC Champions League as well. I am looking forward to it all," he said.

Lenny returned home to Goa in 2018, when he signed for the Gaurs as a free agent after his contract with Bengaluru FC expired.

Last season saw Lenny again being omnipresent in a campaign that saw the Gaurs finish at the top of the league standings.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)