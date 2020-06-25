So Southampton will host Arsenal today at the St Mary’s Stadium. Ahead of this game, we shall bring to you the predicted line-ups for the match, but before that let’s have a look at the preview of the game first. So the two teams have had quite a contrasting finish in their last game. The Gunners had quite a disappointing game as they lost to Brighton 2-1 whereas, Southampton went on to beat Norwich City 3-0. Arsenal is placed on number 11 of the EPL 2019-20 points table with 40 points. Southampton vs Arsenal, Premier League 2019-20 Free Live Streaming Online: How to Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in Indian Time?

The team has played 30 games so far in the EPL 2019-20 and has won only nine games, losing eight and the remaining ones ending with a draw. Whereas, Southampton is placed on number 14 winning 11 games out of 30 and having 37 points. The team has lost 15 matches and the remaining ones have ended with a draw. The guests would be wanting to avoid their third defeat after the return of the EPL and thus would be wanting to leave everything behind and just play with all their hearts.

When it comes to injuries, Arsenal has a long list of it. Bernd Leno (knee), Calum Chambers (knee), Pablo Mari (ankle), Gabriel Martinelli (knee), Cedric Soares (facial) and Lucas Torreira (ankle) are the ones who will not be participating in the game due to an injury. Whereas, the hosts Southampton will recall Shane Long. Now let's have a look at the predicted line-up of the teams below:

Southampton: McCarthy; Valery, Stephens, Bednarek, Bertrand; Ward-Prowse, Hojbjerg; Armstrong, Redmond; Ings, Obafemi.

Arsenal: Martinez; Bellerin, Mustafi, Holding, Tierney; Ceballos, Guendouzi, Saka; Pepe, Nketiah, Aubameyang.

