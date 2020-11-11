Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 11 (ANI): Indian hockey team forward Gurjant Singh said that life in bio-bubble due to COVID-19 outbreak has been made easy by the support of teammates and the coaching staff.

The striker has been living in a bio-secure environment in SAI, Bengaluru since August this year after a six-week break.

"It is not easy going about a set routine and living in a bio-bubble where moving around out of the permitted zones within the campus is prohibited. The rules are followed to the T and these circumstances can be challenging for any player. We could not have done it without the team-bonding we share and the support we have received from the coaching staff who themselves have not stepped out of the campus for the last nine months. They have become our family away from home," Gurjant, who was part of the FIH Junior Men's World Cup-winning team in 2016, said in a Hockey India release.

Gurjant further emphasised that this period has given him an opportunity to learn from his seniors and also understand the areas where he needs to pay more attention.

"I think as chief coach Graham says, we need to make the most of the situation and utilise this time off competition to introspect about our own game. I have in these past months tried to pinpoint the areas I am not up to the mark and I have also been speaking to other forwards in the group about right positioning and timing. Players like Sunil, Akashdeep, Ramandeep have all been quite helpful in this regard," he said.

Though Gurjant was part of the Indian team for the FIH Hockey Pro League earlier in the year, he feels a little more accuracy in his game can help him be a regular in the team.

"Playing against top teams like Belgium and the Netherlands was great exposure for me. I feel there is more that I can do in order to improve and execute my role to perfection. These next few months will be important for me and I hope I can prove my mettle ahead of the Olympic Games," Gurjant stated. (ANI)

