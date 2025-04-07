Fort Lauderdale (Florida), Apr 7 (AP) Lionel Messi scored for the third time in four Major League Soccer matches this season, helping Inter Miami get a 1-1 tie with Toronto FC.

It was Messi's 40th goal across all competitions since joining Inter Miami, extending his franchise record. The goal Sunday was a left-footed volley from the top of the 18-yard box about five minutes into first-half stoppage time.

Also Read | Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil Strikes Gold Medal in 10M Air Rifle at ISSF World Cup 2025.

The tie left Inter Miami (4-0-2) one point behind Columbus in the Eastern Conference, with one match in hand.

Messi's goal tied the match, three minutes after Federico Bernardeschi opened the scoring for Toronto (0-4-3).

Also Read | IPL 2025: Mohammed Siraj Shines As Sensational Gujarat Titans Ease Past Reckless Sunrisers Hyderabad by Seven Wickets.

Messi had what appeared to be a goal wiped out earlier in the first half after it was determined he committed a foul shortly before that score.

Toronto had the lead for only the second time all season — the first was a 19-minute stretch against Chicago last month. This time, Messi took it away quickly.

Messi has had at least one point in all four MLS matches in which he has appeared this season for Inter Miami, which is 8-1-2 overall this season when adding in four victories in CONCACAF Champions Cup matches.

The loss was a 1-0 decision against LAFC in a Champions Cup match last week; the second leg of that matchup is Wednesday in Fort Lauderdale.

Toronto plays Saturday at home against Minnesota. Inter Miami resumes MLS play next Sunday at the Chicago Fire. AP

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)