Manchester [UK], June 26 (ANI): Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said Liverpool ' deserves credit' after Jurgen Klopp-led side won the Premier League title.

"Any team who wins the league deserves it. They deserve credit, it's a hard league to win. So well done to Jurgen [Klopp] and his players. For me, every time you see someone lift the trophy it hurts," the club's official website quoted Solskjaer as saying.

Also Read | Jesse Lingard Transfer News Latest Update: Manchester United Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Insists Midfielder Must Show Form to Extend Stay at Old Trafford.

"I reckon that's the feeling that everyone associated with Man United has - players, staff, supporters. That's our challenge," he added.

The club won the title after Chelsea defeated Manchester City 2-1 on Friday as now Liverpool cannot mathematically be caught on the table. This victory ended the Reds' 30-year wait to win the English title.

Also Read | Juventus Declares 20-Member Squad for Match Against Lecce, Giorgio Chiellini Excluded, Wesley In.

On the other hand, Manchester United are currently placed on the fifth spot on the Premier League table with 49 points. The Solskjaer-led side will now take on Norwich City in FA Cup on Saturday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)