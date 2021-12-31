New Delhi [India], December 31 (ANI): Amit Gulia, who will feature for the Hyderabad Black Hawks in the Prime Volleyball League has great expectations from the tournament.

The 23-year-old volleyball player from Jhajjar, Haryana expressed that he is looking to learn a lot from the foreign players in his team - Luis Antonio Arias Guzman from Venezuela (Universal) and Henry Bell from Cuba (Attacker).

"The Prime Volleyball League will provide a great platform to the volleyball players, wherein they can showcase their talent. There will be foreign players as well and we have a foreign coach in Ruben Wolochin from Argentina as well. We will get to learn a lot while playing with the foreign players," said Gulia in a statement.

Gulia had acquired Rs 10 lakh in the Prime Volleyball League Auction held earlier this month.

Gulia, who works for the Income Tax Department in New Delhi when he is not practising or playing in volleyball tournaments, spoke about his journey in the sport so far.

"I started playing volleyball in Sirsa, Haryana in 2008. I came across volleyball while I was studying in a boarding school there. I was in the 4th or 5th standard. First, I played for my school team and then played age-group national tournaments. Thereafter, I participated in my first Senior Nationals in 2016 (Haryana team). Two years later, I played for the Indian team for the first time and I am currently in the national side," said Gulia.

The Attacker added that he was also part of the Gold Medal-winning Indian team at the South Asian Games in 2019 in Kathmandu, "I have played in the 2018 Asian Games and I led the Indian side to a Silver Medal at the U-23 Asian Championship in 2019 in Myanmar. I was also part of the Gold Medal-winning team at the South Asian Games in 2019 in Kathmandu."

The Prime Volleyball League will consist of 24 games and the League will shortly be announcing the schedule for the coming season of action.

The Prime Volleyball League will be telecast on the Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3 and Sony TEN 4 along with Sony LIV and the viewers will also have an opportunity to watch the tournament in their regional languages. (ANI)

