Last night Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United took on Burnley in the EPL 2021-22 match. Not only did the Red Devils get back to the winning track after their shoddy performance but they also secured a 3-1 win over Burnley. Ronaldo and Scott McTominay scored goals for the team and post this the Manchester United players took to social media and posted tweets expressing their happiness. Cristiano Ronaldo, Scott McTominay, Harry Maguire, and others took to social media and hailed the Red Devils for the win. Cristiano Ronaldo Surpasses Tommy Taylor in All-Time Manchester United Top Goal Scorer List, Scripts Many More Records During EPL 2021-22 Match Against Burnley (Watch Goal Highlights).

Talking about the match, the Red Devils looked much better at Old Trafford this time tactically. Manchester United dominated the possession by 58 per cent and the remaining 42 per cent was held by visitors. The Red Devils took 18 shots out of which six of them ended up being on target. Burnley on the other hand took 10 shots out of which three of them ended up being on target. Now, let's have a look at the reactions of the players below.

Harry Maguire

David de Gea

Cristiano Ronaldo

The Red Devils now stand on number six of the EPL 2021-22 points table. The team has so far played 18 games and has won nine. The team now has 31 points in their kitty.

