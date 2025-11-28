Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], November 28 (ANI): Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain welcomed the announcement that India will host the 2030 Commonwealth Games, saying the move will motivate the younger generation to pursue sports and aspire to represent the nation on the global stage, bringing pride to the country.

Speaking to reporters, Lovlina Borgohain said hosting the 2030 Commonwealth Games is a major opportunity for India and Gujarat, noting that staging such a significant event boosts players' morale and inspires people across the country.

"This is a huge opportunity for India because when a major competition takes place in the country, the players are very happy. When people in our country watch it, it is very encouraging and inspires them, too. Since it will be held in Gujarat, it is a big deal for both the state and the players here. This is a tremendous opportunity, and we are very fortunate," said the Indian boxer.

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Wednesday confirmed that Ahmedabad, Gujarat, will be the official venue for the 2030 Commonwealth Games. A statement from IOA said, "Amdavad, India (also known as Ahmedabad), has today been formally ratified as the host of the Centenary Commonwealth Games in 2030, marking a historic moment for the Commonwealth Sport Movement."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised India for being awarded the hosting rights to the 100th Commonwealth Games, stating that the nation's "collective commitment" has firmly established India's place on the global sporting stage.

In a post on X, he said, "Delighted that India has won the bid to host the Centenary Commonwealth Games 2030! Congratulations to the people of India and the sporting ecosystem. It is our collective commitment and spirit of sportsmanship that has placed India firmly on the global sporting map. With the ethos of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, we are eager to be celebrating these historic games with great enthusiasm. We look forward to welcoming the world!" (ANI)

