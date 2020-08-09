New Delhi [India], Aug 9 (ANI): India skipper Virat Kohli is very excited for the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) scheduled to start from September 19.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper shared a video post and captioned the post, "Loyalty above everything. Can't wait for what's to come."

In a 59-second video, Kohli shared off-the-field glimpses of his IPL journey since he joined RCB.

Earlier, Kohli had said that he never wants to leave the franchise and expressed his desire to win the IPL title for the side.

During an Instagram Live session with RCB teammate Ab de Villiers, Kohli termed his 12-year-long IPL journey as surreal. The player has a nine-year-long association with the Bengaluru-based side.

"It has been 12 years. It is such an amazing journey, so surreal. You have been here nine years yourself. For a lot of people, it's all about obvious we want to achieve the ultimate goal for the RCB. We have come close thrice but haven't made it. That's always gonna be our dream together and I was just thinking there is no way in any scenario that I can ever think of leaving this team, because of the love and care, the franchise has shown," Kohli had said.

"You can feel emotional about the season going well or not but to have that loyalty with Bangalore, with RCB its quite surreal. Till the time I play IPL, regardless of how we play, I'll never leave this team," he had added.

Kohli has played 177 matches for RCB so far and has managed to score 5,412 runs in the tournament. He also picked up the Orange Cap in 2016 edition after scoring 973 runs, including four centuries and seven half-centuries.

The IPL 2020 will be played in the UAE from September 19-November 10 and the tournament will run for 53 days. The tournament will be staged at three venues (Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah) in the UAE.

Both the afternoon and evening matches will be played half-an-hour earlier than usual. For the first time, the final will be held on a weekday (Tuesday). (ANI)

