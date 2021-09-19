West Linn (USA), Sep 19 (AP) Playin the LPGA Tour's Cambia Portland Classic was called off because of wet conditions and forecast rain at Oregon Golf Club, and the event was later cut to 54 holes.

The hilly course was soaked with more than 1.5 inches of rain overnight and more rain was forecast through Saturday night and into Sunday.

Also Read | Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils Favourites To Sign Jude Bellingham Despite Interest From Premier League Rivals.

The tour said tournament officials will survey the course Sunday morning, with the intention of beginning the final round at 7:30 am in threesomes off the first and 10th tees. It said, if necessary, play would extend into Monday.

Second-ranked Jin Young Ko shot a 5-under 67 on Friday to take the second-round lead at 8-under 136. Gemma Dryburgh was a stroke back. AP

Also Read | IPL 2021 COVID-19 Guidelines: Fans Below 16 Not Allowed Entry at Sharjah Stadium, PCR Coronavirus Report Not Needed in Dubai.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)