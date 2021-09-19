Manchester United after signing Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund in the summer have their sights set on another English talent at the German club in Jude Bellingham. The 18-year-old England international has been one of the rising stars in world football and since his move to the Black & Yellows in 2020 has seen him become a crucial part of the team, forming an impressive partnership with Erling Haaland. Manchester United Transfer News: Paul Pogba Open To Signing Contract Extension.

According to a recent report from The Sun, Manchester United are the front runners to sign Jude Bellingham with several English clubs also chasing the signature of the young midfielder. It is understood that the Red Devils’ attempt to sign the 18-year-old before his move to Dortmund have laid the foundations for a future transfer.

Manchester City and Chelsea are also interested in the midfielder but United remain ahead in the race for his signature. Ahead of Bellingham’s move to Borussia Dortmund, legendary Manchester manager Alex Ferguson and current Ole boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has spent time with the youngster attempting to lure him away from Birmingham City.

Despite United’s efforts, Jude Bellingham opted for a move to Borussia Dortmund, signing for the Bundesliga outfit last year for £25million and has shined since. But as per the publication, the record English champions are the favourites to sign the youngster if he is to leave the German club.

‘United may have lost out last year when he moved to Germany, but the ground work they put in has made a lasting impression on Jude and his family. They were really impressed with the effort United made and the respect they were shown by everyone at the club. Meeting Sir Alex Ferguson was the icing on the cake,’ the publication added.

