Port Blair (Andaman and Nicobar Islands) [India], August 15 (ANI): The Independence Day celebrations at Netaji Stadium, Sri Vijayapuram, began with a defining sporting moment on Friday, as the Lieutenant Governor of Andaman and Nicobar Islands flagged off the Fit India Andaman Nicobar Khel Mahotsav, a press release from SAI Media said.

The LG launched three Olympic-style "Flame of Fitness" torches, symbolising the Olympic values - Excellence, Friendship, and Respect - marking the start of the Fit India Andaman Nicobar Khel Mahotsav and officially launching the islands' celebrations for National Sports Day 2025.

Each torch was handed over to a distinguished athlete representing one of the three districts, entrusted with carrying the flame across the islands.

Anand Lawson (Nicobar District) - One of the most celebrated footballers from the islands, Lawson led the Nicobar team to gold at the 1984 Subroto Mukherjee Cup, bringing national attention to the region's sporting talent. Receiving the torch, he said, "Carrying the Flame of Fitness for Nicobar takes me back to my playing days. I hope it inspires our youth to take up sport."

Prachi Toppo (South Andaman District) - A para-athlete who transformed adversity into achievement, Toppo won gold at the 21st National Para Athletics Championship held in March 2023 in Balewadi, Pune. Holding the torch, she remarked, as quoted by SAI Media press release, "This torch is a reminder that no barrier is too big if you believe in yourself."

Regina Kiro (North & Middle Andaman District) - A decorated canoeist and kayaker who has represented India internationally, Kiro has a medal record that includes bronze at the Asian Championships and 47 gold, 40 silver, and 17 bronze at the national level. Accepting the torch, she said: "I want this flame to reach every shore and encourage people to stay active."

Each torch has been exclusively designed and handcrafted for the Fit India Andaman Nicobar Khel Mahotsav, combining local heritage with global sporting identity. The crown takes the silhouette of the Cellular Jail, honouring the islands' role in the freedom movement. The engravings of the dugong and hornbill celebrate the islands' biodiversity, while the mangrove root motif symbolises resilience. The Olympic rings reinforce the values of Excellence, Friendship, and Respect.

From Port Blair, the torches will set off on three separate journeys covering the length and breadth of the islands:

Torch 1 (Nicobar District): Southwards to Campbell Bay and Indira Point.

Torch 2 (South Andaman District): Across South Andaman, including Wimberligunj.

Torch 3 (North & Middle Andaman District): Northwards to Diglipur, the northernmost tip.

Travelling by cycling, running, and ship, the flame will be welcomed at schools, community grounds, and village centres. Each stop will host local sporting events, indigenous games, and health awareness programmes, including campaigns against substance abuse.

Speaking at the launch, Chandra Bhushan Kumar, Chief Secretary, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, said the Fit India Andaman Nicobar Khel Mahotsav is "an opportunity to celebrate and reinvigorate the culture of sport in the Andaman & Nicobar Islands, encouraging participation at every level and fostering pride in our unique heritage."

Echoing the sentiment, Amar Jyoti, Regional Director, Sports Authority of India, Kolkata, said as quoted by a press release from SAI Media, "Har Dweep, Har Kinara, Khele Sara Dweep Hamara is not just a tagline - it reflects the essence of a healthy and active life for every islander. The Olympic values carried by these torches are not only about sport; they are a philosophy for living with excellence, friendship, and respect."

The Fit India Andaman Nicobar Khel Mahotsav, organised by the Directorate of Education & Sports, Andaman & Nicobar Administration in collaboration with the Sports Authority of India, runs from 15-31 August 2025.

Highlights include:

• Inter-school competitions in athletics, football, volleyball, and indigenous games.

• Beach sports and kayaking demonstrations.

• Rope skipping challenges and mass fitness drills.

• Cultural performances celebrating the islands' diversity.

• Anti-drug and health awareness drives.

On 29 August, National Sports Day, each torch will be installed at a historic site in its district as a permanent legacy of the event.

The three torches will together cover hundreds of kilometres, touching the most remote parts of the archipelago. The Mahotsav will leave behind not just a trail of sporting events, but a renewed enthusiasm for active, healthy living across the islands. (ANI)

