Liverpool vs Bournemouth Premier League 2025–26 Free Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast: A new dawn sets on the English Premier League as defending champions Liverpool begin their campaign against Bournemouth at home. The Reds head into this fixture on the back of a surprise defeat suffered at the hands of Crystal Palace in the FA Community Shield. Arne Slot will consider it as a minor blip in a lengthy road ahead with the Dutchman focused on defending their title. They have European ambitions of their own as well and given the investment into the squad they have made in the summer, they look well prepared. Opponents Bournemouth finished 9th last term and they are a club who has consistently avoided the drop zone but rarely has made it into the European spots. Jadon Sancho Transfer News: AS Roma Submit Official Bid Of £20M to Manchester United For Loan With An Option to Buy, Italian Club Awaits Green Signal From England Forward.

Hugo Ekitike will lead the attack for Liverpool with fellow new signing Florian Wirtz a the attacking midfielder. Mo Salah and Coady Gakpo will use their pace and trickery to create chances out wide while also being effective goal scorers themselves. Alexis Mac Allister will partner with Dominik Szoboszlai in central midfield. There have been a few question marks on the form of skipper Virgil Van Dijk but he remains a key player for the side in defence.

Bournemouth will opt for a 4-2-3-1 formation with Evanilson in attack with Sam Billing behind him in the no 10 role. Antoine Semenyo was linked with a move away from the club but he will start here this evening with a key role to play from the wings. Tyler Adams and David Brooks in a double pivot in central midfield will look to gain control of the tempo of the game.

Liverpool vs Bournemouth Match Details

Match Liverpool vs Bournemouth Date Saturday, August 16 Time 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Anfield, Liverpool, England Live Streaming, Telecast Details Star Sports Select (Live Telecast), JioHotstar (Live Streaming)

When is Liverpool vs Bournemouth, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match? See Date, Time and Venue

Liverpool are set to take on Bournemouth in the Premier League 2025-26 on Saturday, August 16. The Liverpool vs Bournemouth match is set to be played at the Anfield, Liverpool, England and it starts at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Tottenham Hotspur Condemn Racist Abuse of Mathys Tel After UEFA Super Cup 2025 Defeat Against PSG.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Liverpool vs Bournemouth, Premier League 2025-26 Football Match?

For years, Star Sports Network has been the official broadcast partner of the Premier League matches and will broadcast the EPL 2024-25 matches in India. The Liverpool vs Bournemouth live telecast is likely to be available on the Star Sports Select channels. For Liverpool vs Bournemouth online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Liverpool vs Bournemouth, Premier League 2025-26 Football Match?

As Star Sports Network is the broadcasting partner, JioHotstar will provide live streaming online of Premier League 2025-26 matches. Fans in India can watch the Liverpool vs Bournemouth, Premier League 2024-25 match live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website after subscription. Liverpool at home will dominate this tie and should secure a routine win here.

