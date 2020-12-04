Madrid [Spain], December 4 (ANI): Atletico Madrid have confirmed that Luis Suarez is all set to rejoin the team for training on Friday as the player has recovered from coronavirus.

"Luis Suarez is to join the rest of the team in training on Friday after testing negative in LaLiga's official PCR test," the club said in a statement.

"The Uruguayan, having followed the health protocols, has recovered from COVID-19 and is to join Simeone and the team," it added.

Suarez had tested positive for coronavirus last month while on international duty with Uruguay.

It is a major boost for Atletico Madrid, who are preparing for the match against Valladolid. The La Liga clash between Atletico Madrid and Valladolid will take place on Saturday. (ANI)

