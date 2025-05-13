Johannesburg, May 13 (PTI) Fast bowler Lungi Ngidi returned to the squad for the first time since October last year as South Africa named a 15-member squad for the World Test Championship final against Australia, beginning at Lord's on June 11.

Kagiso Rabada, who has recently returned from one-month suspension from recreational drug use, is one of the six fast bowlers in the side which also includes two spinners in Keshav Maharaj and Senuran Muthusamy.

The Proteas bowling attack also includes bowling all-rounders Marco Jansen, Wiaan Mulder and Corbin Bosch.

Temba Bavuma will continue as the skipper.

“There is a strong feel and overall balance to the top order where batters Aiden Markram, Tony de Zorzi, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs and David Bedingham all feature, while one of the key players in helping the Proteas reach the final, Kyle Verreynne, is named as wicketkeeper,” Cricket South Africa said in a release.

“Over the past 18 months, we've worked hard to build a competitive red-ball unit, and this achievement reflects that progress,” said head coach Shukri Conrad.

“A key part of our success has been consistency in selection, and we've stuck with the core group of players who have been part of this WTC cycle. We've selected a balanced squad for the conditions we expect at Lord's.

The Proteas squad will assemble in Arundel on May 31 and will play a warm-up match against Zimbabwe from June 3-6.

South Africa squad: Temba Bavuma (c), David Bedingham, Corbin Bosch, Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Dane Paterson, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne (wk).

