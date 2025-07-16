Harare [Zimbabwe], July 16 (ANI): South Africa seamer Lungi Ngidi surpassed legendary tearaway Dale Steyn to become the third-highest wicket taker for Proteas in T20Is after he grabbed a wicket in the 2nd fixture of the Tri-Series against New Zealand on Wednesday.

Ngidi now has 65 wickets in T20 internationals. Steyn achieved the feat in 47 matches; Ngidi (45) took two fewer to surpass him at the milestone. Left-arm wrist spinner Tabraiz Shamsi sits at the top of the summit with 89 wickets from 70 matches. South Africa's mainstay Kagiso Rabada follows with a tally of 71 in 65 games.

Ngidi passed Steyn by taking the wicket of New Zealand opener Tim Seifert. Prior to miscuing the pitch in the third over of the game, the keeper-batter appeared to be in good shape. Ngidi's slower cutter was unreadable to him, and it ended up in the hands of Senuran Muthusamy after making a significant play.

Coming to the match, South Africa won the toss and have opted to field. Kiwis lost two wickets in the powerplay, after Seifert's dismissal for 22 runs off 16 deliveries, his opening partner Devon Conway was on his way too.

A fifty for Tim Robinson and an impact innings from Bevon Jacobs powered New Zealand to 173-5 in their 20 overs. South Africa needs 174 to win the 2nd match of the Tri-Series.

Playing 11: New Zealand: Tim Seifert (wk), Devon Conway, Tim Robinson, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Hay, Bevon Jacobs, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner (c), Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy.

South Africa: Reeza Hendricks, Lhuan-dre Pretorius (wk), Rassie van der Dussen (c), Rubin Hermann, Dewald Brevis, George Linde, Senuran Muthusamy, Corbin Bosch, Gerald Coetzee, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi. (ANI)

