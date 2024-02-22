Ghent, Feb 22 (AP) Ten-man Maccabi Haifa held Gent to a 1-1 draw in the second leg of their playoff Wednesday to advance to the Europa Conference League round of 16 on a 2-1 aggregate score.

Haifa had won the opening leg 1-0 in Budapest, Hungary a week ago. Israeli national and club teams are playing their home games in neutral countries because of the Israel-Hamas war.

Frantzdy Pierrot gave the visitors an early 1-0 lead with a deflected shot. Tarik Tissoudali equalized in the second half before Haifa defender Daniel Sundgren received his second yellow in the 72nd minute and was sent off.

Pierrot also scored in the opening leg.

The game was played without fans because of fears of riots linked to the war. Protests calling for a cease-fire have been taking place regularly in Ghent.

The remaining second-leg games in the third-tier competition are scheduled for Thursday. (AP)

