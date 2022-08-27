Pune, Aug 27 (PTI) Madan and Ramji Kashyap's brilliant performances helped Chennai Quick Guns get back to winning ways with a dominating victory against Rajasthan Warriors in the Ultimate Kho Kho here on Saturday.

Coming into the match following back-to-back losses, Chennai Quick Guns looked aggressive throughout.

Madan was impressive in the defence with a crucial 3.55-minute stay while in-form Kashyap produced an all-round show by scoring 18 points and defending for 5.02 minutes, including 2.09 minutes of the second innings.

Mahesh Shinde also contributed in Chennai Quick Guns' victory with the timing of 3.03 minutes. Akshay Ganpule, on the other hand, was the top performer for Rajasthan, scoring seven points.

Adding 20 points in the third turn, Chennai Quick Guns took the game away from Rajasthan Warriors with a strong lead of 34 points at 53-19. Rest of the game was mere formality as they convincingly won the game by 57-36 margin.

Earlier, P Narsaya gave Chennai Quick Guns their first breakthrough when he dismissed Abhijit Patil in the first minute of the game before they finished the opening turn with a 23-point lead.

Switching positions, Chennai Quick Guns kept things under control quite comfortably and denied the opposition too many points with Shinde, Kashyap and Madan exhibiting solid defence.

