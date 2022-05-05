Madrid [Spain], May 5 (ANI): No.12 seed Jessica Pegula of the United States marched in the Madrid Open semifinal after she defeated Sara Sorribes Tormo of Spain, 6-4, 6-2 on Wednesday.

Pegula faced little hardship in her 6-4 6-2 victory, finally notching her first victory against the Spaniard in three meetings. The American looked dominant in the one-hour 47-minute encounter, as she notched her maiden triumph against the Spaniard.

With the win, Pegula moved into her second straight WTA 1000 semifinal, having also reached this round in Miami in March.

In another women's quarter-final, Jil Teichmann of Switzerland booked her semifinal slot with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Ukraine's Anhelina Kalinina. With her fourth straight-set win in a row, Teichmann became the only player to make it into the semifinals without the loss of a set.

Jessica Pegula will now clash with Jil Teichmann in the semi-final for the first time. (ANI)

