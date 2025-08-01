Johannesburg [South Africa], August 1 (ANI): South Africa's left-arm spinners Keshav Maharaj and Nonkululeko Mlaba were announced men's and women's players of the year, respectively, during the annual CSA awards for the 2024-25 season.

Both these players have performed exceptionally well in the Tests as well as the T20Is last year, as reported by ESPNcricinfo.

Maharaj managed to snap 40 wickets in the seven Test matches between August 2024 and January 2025, including twin four-fers against West Indies, and two five-wicket hauls in Chattogram and Gqeberha. The 35-year-old player was also South Africa's third-highest wicket-taker in the T20 World Cup last year, taking 11 wickets in the competition.

Mlaba, the 25-year-old spinner bagged 12 wickets in the last T20 World Cup and she was the second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament. In the longest format of the game, the left-arm spinner became the only Proteas women's player to grab ten wickets in a Test match, where she finished figures of 10 for 157 against England in December 2024.

Mlaba was also announced as the women's players' player of the year, while Annerie Dercksen, who was the ICC's newcomer of 2024, was named women's ODI player of the year. She was the highest run-getter for her side in the tri-series, which was played in May last year against India and Sri Lanka, where she slammed her first ODI ton. Fast-bowler Ayanda Hlubi was named the women's newcomer of the year award.

South Africa ODI and Test captain Temba Bavuma was named Test player of the year after his two centuries at home in the summer, which came against Sri Lanka in Durban and the other against Pakistan in Cape Town. Under his leadership, the Proteas team went on to clinch the World Test Championship back in July, where they defeated the defending champions Australia in the final.

Former South Africa wicketkeeper-batter Heinrich Klaasen was announced as the ODI player of the year. In contrast, right-arm seamer Anrich Nortje was adjudged the T20 player of the year award. Bowler Ottneil Baartman was named the newcomer of the year.

At the domestic level, Lhuan-dre Pretorius stood out with three centuries in just five matches, including a crucial match-saving hundred in the first-class final, performances that earned him top honours ahead of leading run-scorer Jordan Hermann. In the one-day format, Jon Jon Smuts was recognised for his consistent form, picking up the award in that category.

Kwena Maphaka, who finished as the joint-highest wicket-taker in the CSA T20 Challenge, was named T20 Player of the Season. Dewald Brevis, meanwhile, was honoured as the Domestic Players' Player of the Year after finishing third in first-class run-scoring and second in the One-Day Cup. (ANI)

