Pakistan National Cricket Team vs West Indies National Cricket Team Free Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast: West Indies and Pakistan are set to clash in the opening game of the three-match T20I series. Both teams are seeking redemption after heavy recent defeats- West Indies were swept 5-0 by Australia, while Pakistan lost their last T20I series to Bangladesh 2-1. The match is especially crucial as both sides look to experiment and iron out combinations ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. Meanwhile, for WI vs PAK live streaming online and live telecast details, you can scroll down. Broadcasters in Pakistan Pull Out of WI vs PAK 2025 Series Live Telecast Due to Drop in TV Ad Revenue.

West Indies, led by Shai Hope, are desperate to revive their form, with their batting lineup under scrutiny following several underwhelming performances. Key players like Brandon King and Jason Holder are expected to step up, although bowling remains a major concern as their bowlers have been unable to take wickets and often leak runs at a high rate.

On the opposition, Pakistan included new faces while welcoming back experienced campaigners such as Shaheen Afridi and Fakhar Zaman, aiming for balance and renewed energy after a disappointing series in Bangladesh. Notably, Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan are still missing from the T20I setup. The venue for the PAK vs WI series opener is historically batter-friendly, with smaller boundaries and a tendency to favour teams batting first, as evidenced by the average first-innings score of 154 and frequent high totals. Recent head-to-head history heavily favours Pakistan, who have won 15 out of 21 T20Is between the sides, with West Indies winning only three. WI vs PAK 2025 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Channel: How To Watch T20I and ODI Series Live in Pakistan?

Pakistan vs West Indies 1st T20I 2025 Details

Match PAK vs WI 1st T20I Date Friday, August 1 Time 5:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venues Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Florida Live Streaming and Telecast Details FanCode (Live Streaming), no telecast available

When is Pakistan vs West Indies 1st T20I 2025? Know the Date, Time and Venue

The Pakistan National Cricket Team vs West Indies National Cricket Team 1st T20I 2025 is slated to be played on Friday, August 1. The Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida, will host the PAK vs WI 1st T20I 2025 and it will start at 5:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). West Indies vs Pakistan 2025 Full Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get WI vs PAK T20I and ODI Series Fixtures, Time Table and Match Timings in IST.

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of Pakistan vs West Indies 1st T20I 2025?

Unfortunately, there is no official broadcast partner in India for the Pakistan vs West Indies 2025 T20I series. Hence, fans in India will not be able to watch PAK vs WI 1st T20I 2025 live telecast. For PAK vs WI 2025 T20I series, online viewing option, read below.

How To Watch Free Online Live Streaming Of Pakistan vs West Indies 1st T20I 2025?

FanCode has the streaming rights to the PAK vs WI 2025 T20I series. Fans in India can watch the PAK vs WI 1st T20I 2025 live streaming on the FanCode app and website. But for that, fans would require either a match pass that costs Rs 29 or a tour pass worth Rs 79.

