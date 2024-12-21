Madrid, Dec 21 (AP) Mallorca moved up to fifth in the Spanish league after a 1-0 win at Getafe on Saturday.

Cyle Larin's 53rd minute penalty settled the game at Estadio Coliseum to move Mallorca to within eight points of leader Barcelona, which was playing second-place Atletico Madrid later Saturday.

Also Read | Rey Misterio Sr Dies: Facts About WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio’s Uncle and Mexican Wrestling Legend Who Passed Away At Age 66.

The Canada international scored for the third time in his last two games after being brought down in the area by Juan Berrocal. From the spot, Larin fired low and left to beat Getafe goalkeeper David Soria.

It's back-to-back wins for Mallorca, following last week's 2-1 victory against Girona. (AP) AM

Also Read | ‘Disorganised and Hopeless’ Controversy Erupts As Australian Media Reacts to Ravindra Jadeja’s Hindi Press Conference Days Ahead of IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test (Watch Video).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)