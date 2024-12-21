The world of wrestling was hit by the tragic news of the passing of Rey Misterio Sr. The Mexican pro wrestling legend, who was the uncle of WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio Jr breathed his last and this tragic news was announced by his son on Facebook. Mexican wrestling company Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide also announced this news on social media. Rey Misterio Sr began his professional wrestling career way back in 1976 and was a prominent name in the wrestling world, especially in Lucha Libre which is characterised by its colourful masks and high-flying wrestling moves. Rey Misterio Sr Dies: Former Legendary Wrestler and Uncle Of WWE Hall Of Famer Rey Mysterio Passes Away Aged 66.

WWE superstar Dominik Mysterio, who is the son of Rey Mysterio, also reacted to the death of his great uncle on social media. Rey Mysterio's daughter Aalyah Gutierrez also put out an Instagram story which had a picture of her and Rey Misterio Sr and she wrote, “Eternally grateful for you Uncle. Without you, my dad wouldn't be the person or fighter he is today.

Rest in Peace uncle." But who was Rey Misterio Sr? In this article, we shall take a look at some facts about the Mexican wrestling great. WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio Announces Death of His Father Roberto Gutierrez Sr, Says 'You Did More Than Set the Example of...' (See Post).

Facts About Rey Misterio Sr:

#Rey Misterio Sr's real name was Miguel Angel Lopez Dias

#He hailed from Mexico's Tijuana, a city located in the west of Mexico

#Rey Misterio Sr featured for the World Wrestling Association and also Pro Wrestling Revolution and also Tijuana Wrestling

#He also appeared in WCW (World Championship Wrestling)

#Rey Misterio Sr, among other accolades, had won the WWA Tag Team Championship in the year 1995 alongside Rey Mysterio

#He trained the WWE Hall of Famer as well

#Rey Misterio Sr's son named Miguel Aaron Lopez Hernandez is also into wrestling and competes as El Hijo de Rey Misterio

#The Mexican mask that Rey Misterio Sr wore during his wrestling career is much like what fans see Rey Mysterio wear in the WWE

The cause of the wrestling legend's death however is unknown. Tributes have poured in from fans who condoled the demise of the wrestling great. This is a tough time for the Mysterio family as weeks ago, the WWE Hall of Famer's father Roberto Gutierrez passed away.

