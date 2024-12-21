The Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 has been hit by another controversy, this time involving Ravindra Jadeja. This happened days after Virat Kohli got into an argument with an Australian journalist for breaching his privacy and filming his kids as he arrived in Melbourne ahead of the IND vs AUS Boxing Day in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. This time, it is Ravindra Jadeja around whom the controversy has erupted, with Australian media left unhappy after he didn't answer questions in English during a press conference at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Ravindra Jadeja ‘Hopeful’ About India Finding Better All-Rounder After Ravi Ashwin’s Retirement, Says ‘We Need To Move On’.

A report by 9 News Melbourne captured the reaction of the Australian media after Ravindra Jadeja answered the press conference questions in Hindi at the MCG. The video claims that only Indian reporters were allowed to ask questions to Ravindra Jadeja despite journalists from both nations being invited to attend the presser. Furthermore, they were left surprised when Ravindra Jadeja walked off without answering a question in question. The video report captured one journalist's reaction as he said, "What's the point, we didn't have one question in English? It's disorganised and hopeless." The Indian cricket team media manager tried to explain that Ravindra Jadeja had to leave as the Team Bus was getting late but that did little to calm the Australian journalists down. Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024–25: Ravindra Jadeja Urges Team India's Top-Order Batting To Fire in Boxing Day Test.

Watch the Australian Media Report Here:

Pressure is intensifying on India ahead of the Boxing Day test with the tourists adopting a siege mentality. Just days after Virat Kohli's fiery run-in with Australian media, today his teammates refused to answer questions from local reporters. @trent_kniese #9News pic.twitter.com/ILKWC305Ag — 9News Melbourne (@9NewsMelb) December 21, 2024

Reports claimed that the press conference was organised for the travelling Indian media but the BCCI still decided to accommodate the Australian media. The India vs Australia Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 is levelled at 1-1 with the third Test in Brisbane ending in a draw. With two more Tests remaining and ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 final qualification at stake, the contest between India and Australia is only expected to get more and more intense.

