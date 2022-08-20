Kolkata, Aug 20 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday expressed deep anguish over the death of former India football team captain Samar 'Badru' Banerjee.

She extended her condolences to the bereaved family members and innumerable fans of the Olympian, who was popular as Badru Banerjee.

"Anguished by the demise of Samar Banerjee, renowned footballer and excellent sportsman. GoWB awarded him with the 'Lifetime Achievement Award' in 2016-17. I offer my deepest condolences to his family and fans. He will continue to serve as an inspiration for many," the chief minister tweeted.

Samar 'Badru' Banerjee, who led the country to a historic fourth-place finish in the 1956 Melbourne Olympics, died here in the early hours of Saturday after a prolonged illness.

He was 92. Banerjee is survived by his daughter-in-law.

Fondly known as 'Badru Da', he was suffering from Alzheimer, Azotemia and high-blood pressure related ailments.

The Indian football teams have participated in three Olympics so far and till date, the performance by the Banerjee-led 1956 side remains the best, when they finished fourth after losing to Bulgaria 0-3 in the bronze medal playoff, in what was known as the 'golden era' of football in the country.

Besides guiding Mohun Bagan to several trophies including their first ever Durand Cup (1953), Rovers Cup (1955), Banerjee has also won the Santosh Trophy twice as a player (1953, 1955) and once as coach (1962). He also served India as a selector.

