Manchester, Jun 10 (AP) Manchester City signed Marcus Bettinelli from Chelsea as a backup goalkeeper on Tuesday.

City made the move after announcing the departure of long-term No. 3 goalie Scott Carson on Monday with his contract due to expire.

Also Read | Will Lionel Messi Play in Argentina vs Colombia FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers Match? Here's the Possibility of Inter Miami Superstar Featuring in Starting XI.

Bettinelli has joined on a one-year deal and in time to be involved in the Club World Cup in the United States starting on Saturday.

“His experience and mentality will hopefully complement our other senior goalkeepers while ensuring he's always ready to perform when called upon himself," City director of football Hugo Viana said.

Also Read | What Happens if SA vs AUS ICC WTC 2025 Final Match at Lord's Is Drawn or Washed Out in London?.

It's City's second signing of this special June 1-10 transfer window introduced to help clubs shape their squads for the Club World Cup. The first was Algeria left back Rayan Ait-Nouri from Wolverhampton for $42 million.

British media reported City is also trying to sign midfielders Rayan Cherki and Tijjani Reijnders. (AP) AM

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)