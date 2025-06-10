The South Africa national cricket team are set to face the defending champions, the Australia national cricket team, in the summit clash of the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25. The grand finale between both countries will be hosted at the iconic Lord's stadium in London, England. The Temba Bavuma-led South Africa will look to end their 27-year-long drought for an ICC trophy. Meanwhile, Pat Cummins and Co. are aiming to create history and become the first side to win two ICC WTC titles. SA vs AUS Head-to-Head Record: Ahead of ICC WTC Final 2023–25 Clash, Here Are Match Results of Last Three South Africa vs Australia Tests.

After a shaky start, the South Africa national cricket team has shown a remarkable comeback to reach their maiden ICC WTC final. The Proteas topped the ICC WTC 2023-25 cycle standings. The Proteas have been building some momentum, and they will pose a strong challenge to the defending champions, Australia. The Pat Cummins-led Australia finished second in the WTC points table. The Baggy Green defeated India, Sri Lanka, and Pakistan in this cycle to reach their second consecutive final. They also became the second nation after Team India to reach back-to-back finals in the World Test Championships.

What Happens if SA vs AUS ICC WTC 2025 Final is Washed Out or Drawn in London?

The South Africa vs Australia ICC WTC 2025 final is set to be played from June 11 to June 15 at the Home of Cricket (Lord's). It is expected that the championship match between both nations will be affected by rain, especially on Day 2 of the Test.

In case the SA vs AUS final gets washed out by rain or is drawn or tied, both teams will have to share the WTC mace. However, to reduce the possibility of these outcomes. The International Cricket Council (ICC) has kept a reserve day in place. June 16 is being allotted as the reserve day for the SA vs AUS summit clash at Lord's.

What is the Use of Reserve Day in the SA vs AUS ICC WTC 2025 Final?

The ICC has kept an extra day for the South Africa vs Australia ICC WTC 2025 final match. The sixth day is used after the result does not come after five days of the ICC WTC final match. It is to be noted that the reserve day has been kept since the inaugural edition of the ICC World Test Championship. South Africa vs Australia ICC WTC 2025 Final: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About SA vs AUS World Test Championship Summit Clash in London.

Interestingly, during the 2021 final between India and New Zealand, the reserve day was used to cover for the time that had been lost after rain washed out the opening day in Southampton. New Zealand won the inaugural edition of the World Test Championship, followed by Australia.

