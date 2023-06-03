London, Jun 3 (AP) Ilkay Gundogan has scored the quickest goal in FA Cup final history, giving Manchester City the lead against Manchester United inside 13 seconds on Saturday.

Gundogan sent a dipping volley from the edge of the area past United goalkeeper David De Gea at Wembley Stadium.

The previous fastest goal in a final was by Louis Saha for Everton in the 2009 final against Chelsea. That was 25 seconds.

It is the 142nd FA Cup final. (AP)

