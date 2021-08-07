Manchester, Aug 7 (AP) Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard tested positive for the coronavirus and will miss the team's preseason match against Everton on Saturday, the club said.

"Unfortunately, Jesse Lingard is unavailable after testing positive for Covid-19. He is isolating in line with government and Premier League guidelines," United said in a statement on Saturday.

Also Read | Neeraj Chopra at Tokyo Olympics 2020: Records That the Indian Athlete Can Achieve in the Men's Javelin Throw Final Event.

The 28-year-old Lingard went on loan to West Ham in January and scored nine goals in 16 league games, helping the Hammers earn a Europa League spot.

Also Read | ENG 85/2 in 29 Overs | India vs England 1st Test 2021 Day 4 Live Score Updates: Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah Strike Early.

Leeds visits Old Trafford next Saturday in the season opener. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)